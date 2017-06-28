 »   »   » OH NO! Is Abhishek Bachchan Making Anurag Kashyap Wait Because Of His Old Fight With Him?

We all know that Abhishek Bachchan has been approached for Gulab Jamun which is being produced by Anurag Kashyap.

But if recent reports are to be believed, Abhishek Bachchan is causing a delay and taking time in saying yes to the movie because of some personal reason. Reportedly, the actor is making Anurag Kashyap wait because of some old grudges.

Abhishek's Personal Animosity With Anurag According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, ''AB has been delaying his decision on this film owing to personal animosity with Anurag.'' It Happened During The Shooting Of Yuva It so happened that during the filming of Yuva, Anurag Kashyap was assisting Mani Ratnam. Anurag Had A Huge Fight With Abhishek ''Anurag Kashyap had a huge fight on set with Abhishek Bachchan, who played the lead actor.'' Abhishek's Announcement Related To The Film "That film is not Anurag's film. It is by a new director and he (Anurag) will be producing it.'' We Are Still Discussing It ''We are still discussing it. We can't announce anything yet.'' It's Better If The Producer Announces It ''I have always maintained that it is better if the film's producer announces it." For The Uninitiated Those who don't know Abhishek Bachchan's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too was approached for Gulab Jamun. But recent reports say that she has rejected the film.

It seems that Abhishek and Aishwarya's fans will have to wait for some more time before they see the beautiful couple back together on-screen!



