Abhishek Bachchan’s SPECIAL GIFT For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Every Bit Romantic [Inside Details]
2017 has been one rough year for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. On April 20, 2017, the couple celebrated their tenth anniversary but didn't do any special as in March, Aishwarya had lost her father.
Now, we hear, before kick-starting the shoot of their upcoming film, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai have decided to take off to New York for a vacation.
Last Few Months Have Been Hectic For Aish-Abhi
Speaking about Abhishek-Aishwarya's romantic escapade, a source close to the couple informs Pinkvilla, "It has been a hectic six months for both Abhishek and Aishwarya."
Last Year They Cut Short Off Their Vacation
"They had gone for a vacation in December last year, to ring in the new year. But they had to cut short their vacation because Aishwarya's father was keeping unwell."
Then, The Duo Was Juggling Between Hospital & Work
"The next two-three months, the couple was juggling between the hospital and their work commitments."
No Celebration During Anniversary
"In fact, in April, Aishwarya and Abhishek completed a decade of marriage but because the actress' father passed away a few days before that, no celebration happened."
Abhi & Aish Want To Relax
"Now before both Aish and Abhishek begin work on their films, they want to take a break, relax and spend some quality time together."
They Will Leave On June 13
"They will leave on June 13 and are expected to return by the second week of July, a few weeks before Pro Kabaddi's new season kickstarts."
Aishwarya’s Work Front
On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has signed the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film.