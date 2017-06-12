Affair Rumours To Be Blamed? Why Is Anushka Shetty Being So ‘CHOOSY’ Over Prabhas Starrer Saaho?
Ever since audience have witnessed the crackling chemistry of Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena in Baahubali 2, deep inside, they all are wishing that, Prabhas & Anushka Shetty turn a real life couple too!
On the other side, buzz mills are suggesting that we might get to see Prabhas & Anushka's chemistry once again in the upcoming film, Saaho!
But you must be wondering why there's no confirmation about Anushka Shetty's casting yet? Read on to know what an insider has to reveal..
Anushka Is Extremely Choosy
An insider reveals that Anushka Shetty is one choosy actress and she doesn't give her nod to any film, just like that!
Anushka Got Only One Project
Source close to the actress reveals, "She's got only Bhagmathi going on for her right now and it is not likely that she okays anything else in the coming days."
Saaho Team Is In Talks With Her
"The makers of Saaho are in talks with her. She is also a good choice since the film is a trilingual in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, where she is now a familiar face," a leading daily quoted a source as saying.
B-town Actresses Gave Saaho Team, A Tough Time
The source further added, "Saaho team was in search of a Bollywood actress initially. However, there were multiple issues from very high remunerations to inability to adjust dates. And so, the makers decided to go for an actress who is from the south."
T&C For Any Actress To Sign Saaho
"Whoever is the lead actress in Saaho will have to begin shooting at the earliest."
Most Of The Actress Are Busy With Other Projects
"But many of the leading ladies do not have the time in their calendars as they are busy with multiple projects which might make it possible for them to join this film only after around six months," the source added.