 »   »   » FORGET About The Intimate Scenes! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Does Not Even Know About Sanjay Dutt’s Film

Sanjay Dutt's movie Malang got instant publicity when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name got attached to it.

It was reported earlier that Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Dutt might have intimate scenes in the movie but all these stories are not true. Scroll down for more.



Sanjay Wanted Aishwarya In The Film Aarambhh Singh, the director of the movie Malang had told a daily, "Yes, Sanjay sir is keen on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.''

We Want To Replicate Their Shabd Chemistry ‘'We want to replicate their Shabd chemistry in our romantic-thriller.''

A Fit Actress Is Required ‘'He plays an investigative officer and will require an actress who is physically fit as she is involved in the action too.''

But Aishwarya Has Not Been Approached However, a source in the know denied the news. The source told Pinkvilla, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not been approached for Omung Kumar's Malang."

Stories About Their Romantic Scenes There were many stories stating that Sanjay and Aishwarya will have bold and intimate scenes in Malang.

Reports Of Aishwarya Getting Intimate With Sanjay Are Fake "So reports of her getting intimate on screen with Sanjay Dutt in the movie are a fiction of someone else's imagination.''

Malang's Shoot The shooting of the film will start in December and it will be shot in Varanasi and Shimla.

More Details Malang is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Singh and Omung Kumar.



