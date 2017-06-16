 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Might Do Hot Romantic Scenes With Sanjay Dutt, But Will Bachchans Be Happy?

Last year, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan romanced Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, gossip mills couldn't stop buzzing that hubby Abhishek Bachchan was upset over those juicy scenes of Aishwarya Rai!

Now, we hear Sanjay Dutt, who shares a great bond with both Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is keen to romance the latter. Get the details below!



Sanjay Is Prepping For A Romantic Thriller Reportedly, Sanjay is all set to be seen in a romantic thriller titled Malang, which will be directed by debutant Aarambhh Singh.

Sanjay Dutt Keen To Rope In Aishwarya Rai While talking to Mumbai Mirror, director Aarambhh confirmed the news about Sanjay Dutt suggesting Aishwarya's name and said, "Yes, Sanjay sir is keen on Aishwarya."

Ahem Ahem! "We want to replicate their Shabd chemistry in our romantic-thriller," added Aarambh.

We Gotta Wait & Watch! I If you remember, in Shabd, Aishwarya & Sanjay has done some super hot scenes and we wonder, if the duo will let the history repeat or go with something new!

Will It Affect Abhishek’s Equation With Mr Dutt? A As we mentioned above, Abhishek is quite close with Mr Dutt! Last year, their PDA during Diwali went viral on the social media and their fans couldn't have enough of them.

If Aish Says 'Yes', She Might Be Seen Doing Action Scenes Too "He plays an investigative officer and will require an actress who is physically fit as she is involved in the action too."

Sanjay To Do Love Story After A While The director further added, "The idea is not only to keep the audience on the edge of their seats but also give them a new definition of love as Sanjay sir will be seen in a love story after a while."

Sanjay On Believing In Newcomers Talking about the film, Sanjay Dutt had earlier said, "I have always believed in the passion of newcomers and fresh talent."

When Sanjay Met Aarambhh "I observed Aarambhh since he was the assisting Omung during Bhoomi. When he narrated Malang to me, I looked at Sandeep and said I am hooked."

What Made Him Say 'Yes' To Malang? "The layering of my character and the plot, the setting of Varanasi has me most excited about this project."



