 »   »   » TOTALLY UNEXPECTED! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Not Interested In Working With Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made the country go crazy with her deadly avatar in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released last year. Now her fans are desperately waiting for her next movie.

It was reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan might share screen space in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. But it seems, Aishwarya has become very choosy regarding her movies. More details below.

Gulab Jamun Movie According to a report in DNA, ''Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were expected to costar in Gulab Jamun produced by Anurag Kashyap.'' Aishwarya Said No ''Now, Aishwarya has said no to the film as she didn't like her role.'' Her Next Is With Anil Kapoor "Aishwarya's next film will be Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor. She has also said yes to Mani Ratnam's next.'' She Has Asked The Makers Of Gulab Jamun To Make Some Changes ''For now, she has asked the makers of Gulab Jamun to make certain changes to the script.'' She Wants An Altered Script ''And come back to her with the altered script, and then she will decide if she wants to be a part of the film." When Abhishek Was Asked About The Film "That film is not Anurag's film. It is by a new director and he (Anurag) will be producing it. We are still discussing it.'' We Can't Announce Anything Yet "We can't announce anything yet. I have always maintained that it is better if the film's producer announces it." Those Who Don't Know Actor Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have shared screen space in films such as Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Guru (2007) and Sarkar Raj (2008).

