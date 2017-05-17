 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REJECTS The Film With Abhishek Bachchan!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REJECTS The Film With Abhishek Bachchan!

Here is why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected a film with her hubby Abhishek Bachchan..

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

From past few days, rumours have been rife that actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might reunite with hubby Abhishek Bachchan on in the silver screen in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film.

Now, according to the latest report, Aishwarya and Abhishek aren't coming together for this and here's why they rejected the film.

Abhi-Aish Turn Down Anurag’s Offer

Abhi-Aish Turn Down Anurag’s Offer

According to Deccan Chronicle, "Anurag wanted Abhishek and Aishwarya to reunite on screen with Gulab Jamun, but the couple apparently turned down the offer recently."

Here’s Why They Rejected The Film..

Here’s Why They Rejected The Film..

"The script didn't excite them enough to come on-screen together," further added the source, when asked about the reason behind their rejection.

We Gotta Wait & Watch!

We Gotta Wait & Watch!

However, another source close to Abhishek says, "Anurag's production house, Phantom, has been talking to him since quite long, but nothing has been finalised yet."

Abhishek Is Keen To Work With Aishwarya

Abhishek Is Keen To Work With Aishwarya

Recently, while interacting with a media, Abhishek had expressed a wish to work with his beautiful wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again.

He had told, "I would like to work with her (Aishwarya). Like we have always said that 'Oh! we want to work together, so let's make a film'. You are talking about two individual actors, who individually like and want to do a script (together)."

Abhi-Aish Waiting For The Right Project

Abhi-Aish Waiting For The Right Project

Abhishek Bachchan had further added that whenever he & Aishwarya will find a project worth signing, they would grab the opportunity. "As and when we find something, I am sure we will be the first people to jump on board," said Abhishek.

Did You Know?

Did You Know?

Very few of you must be knowing that Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai were supposed to come together for Gaurang Doshi's Happy Anniversary, which was to be directed by Prahlad Kakkar, but something went wrong and the movie was put on hold for a long time.

Abhi-Aish’s Another Project Is Also In The Pipeline

Abhi-Aish’s Another Project Is Also In The Pipeline

But, recently, producer Gaurang Doshi had confirmed that Aishwarya & Abhishek are indeed coming together and had said, "I will start with Happy Anniversary after Aankhen 2. In fact the work for it is already on. We replaced Prahlad with another director after he made a few statements that didn't bode too well with the team."

Abhi-Aish To Come Together With Big B

Abhi-Aish To Come Together With Big B

Gaurang had further added, "There are a couple of directors interested in helming this project, but we want the best. We'll be making an official announcement soon. The audience will get to see Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh together in this film. It's one of my most ambitious projects and the film will go on floors this year."

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Other articles published on May 17, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos