 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REJECTS The Film With Abhishek Bachchan!

From past few days, rumours have been rife that actress
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might reunite with hubby Abhishek Bachchan
on in the silver screen in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film.
Now, according to the latest report, Aishwarya and Abhishek
aren't coming together for this and here's why they rejected the
film.
Abhi-Aish Turn Down Anurag’s
Offer
According to Deccan Chronicle, "Anurag wanted Abhishek and
Aishwarya to reunite on screen with Gulab Jamun, but the couple
apparently turned down the offer recently."
Here’s Why They Rejected The
Film..
"The script didn't excite them enough to come on-screen
together," further added the source, when asked about the reason
behind their rejection.
We Gotta Wait & Watch!
However, another source close to Abhishek says, "Anurag's
production house, Phantom, has been talking to him since quite
long, but nothing has been finalised yet."
Abhishek Is Keen To Work With
Aishwarya
Recently, while interacting with a media, Abhishek had expressed
a wish to work with his beautiful wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once
again.
He had told, "I would like to work with her (Aishwarya). Like we
have always said that 'Oh! we want to work together, so let's make
a film'. You are talking about two individual actors, who
individually like and want to do a script (together)."
Abhi-Aish Waiting For The Right
Project
Abhishek Bachchan had further added that whenever he &
Aishwarya will find a project worth signing, they would grab the
opportunity. "As and when we find something, I am sure we will be
the first people to jump on board," said Abhishek.
Did You Know?
Very few of you must be knowing that Abhishek & Aishwarya
Rai were supposed to come together for Gaurang Doshi's Happy
Anniversary, which was to be directed by Prahlad Kakkar, but
something went wrong and the movie was put on hold for a long
time.
Abhi-Aish’s Another Project Is
Also In The Pipeline
But, recently, producer Gaurang Doshi had confirmed that
Aishwarya & Abhishek are indeed coming together and had said,
"I will start with Happy Anniversary after Aankhen 2. In fact the
work for it is already on. We replaced Prahlad with another
director after he made a few statements that didn't bode too well
with the team."
Abhi-Aish To Come Together With
Big B
Gaurang had further added, "There are a couple of directors
interested in helming this project, but we want the best. We'll be
making an official announcement soon. The audience will get to see
Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh together in this film. It's one of
my most ambitious projects and the film will go on floors this
year."
