This MIGHT HURT Abhishek Bachchan A LOT! Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Isn't Working With Her Husband
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not sign any movie post Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Anurag Kashyap had approached the Bachchan couple to work together in his film Gulab Jamun.
But Aishwarya Rai Bachchan didn't like the script and now it has been revealed that this is not the real reason why Aishwarya has not signed any new movie yet.
Aishwarya Is Not Keen To Sign Any Film
A source told a web portal, ''Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not keen to sign any film in a hurry at the moment.''
She Wants To Work With New Faces
''She is said to be looking to be paired with other actors who she's not worked with till now."
What Abhishek Said About Working With Aish In Gulab Jamun
"Yes guys, both Aishwarya and I have been approached for Gulab Jamun.''
We Shall Make An Announcement Soon
''The modalities are on and hopefully, if things work out we shall make an official announcement soon.''
I Am Very Superstitious
''I don't like to talk about my films till they are signed because I am very superstitious.''
Latest Update
As per the latest reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has rejected Gulab Jamun and other films as she wants to work with young actors.
What Aishwarya's Spokesman Revealed...
Aishwarya's spokesperson told Deccan Chronicle that it's not true that Aish is rejecting every film, ''She has finalised two films (one with Kriarj and another with Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra) and the Mani Ratnam film.''
''At present she is enjoying her holiday and will be back end July to start her preparation on the two films."
Abhishek & Aishwarya's Films
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has worked in many films with her hubby in the past. But apart from Guru, no other film created the same magic at the box office.
On A Related Note..
Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Omung Kumar's Sarabjit and then in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.