 »   »   » This MIGHT HURT Abhishek Bachchan A LOT! Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Isn't Working With Her Husband

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not sign any movie post Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Anurag Kashyap had approached the Bachchan couple to work together in his film Gulab Jamun.

But Aishwarya Rai Bachchan didn't like the script and now it has been revealed that this is not the real reason why Aishwarya has not signed any new movie yet.