 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Gets Into A TOUGH SITUATION At Cannes, Courtesy Sonam Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's FIGHT!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 for L'Oreal.

It seems that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the most professional actor between the three. Read some inside scoop from Cannes 2017 below.

What L'Oreal Wanted.. As per a report by Spotboye, ''Team L'Oreal wanted to shoot a commercial featuring all three of the Indian stars.'' When L'Oreal Shot With Aishwarya & Sonam In 2016, L'Oreal Paris had shot a commercial featuring Aishwarya and Sonam to promote their lipstick collection. This Year They Wanted To Shoot With Deepika & Sonam And this year they wanted to shoot with their star trio, including newly minted L'Oreal ambassador Deepika Padukone. When The Bollywood Divas Were Asked For The Confirmation All three stars, Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor & Deepika Padukone were asked to green-light the project. Aishwarya Gave The Project Her Thumbs Up Aishwarya gave the project her thumbs up and let the team know about the availability of her dates. But... But that is when the problem started. Turns out, Deepika and Sonam did not want to shoot together at all. Sonam & Deepika Made Their Stand Clear Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor was mistaken for Deepika Padukone by the international media at Cannes. But the two actresses made their stand clear. They Didn't Want To Shoot Together They were not averse to sharing screen-space but they did not want to shoot together. Aishwarya Was Informed... Aishwarya was informed of the change in plans. So to comply with Deepika and Sonam's demands, L'Oreal has decided that they will shoot all three of the Indian stars separately. The Next Step Now they will combine the footage with digital trickery to make it look like Aishwarya, Sonam and Deepika are in the same frame together.

It is said that Ranbir Kapoor is responsible for the cold vibes between both the ladies. Reportedly, Ranbir dated both Sonam and Katrina before Katrina Kaif.