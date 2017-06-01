 »   »   » So Hurting! Alia Bhatt Is Shocked To Know About Sidharth Malhotra & Jacqueline Fernandez's Closeness

We all know that Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra started dating while shooting for Kapoor And Sons.

But it seems that all is not well between the rumoured love birds and the reason is Sidharth Malhotra's Reload co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline & Sidharth's Movie According To Mid Day, ''Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra will romance each other for the first time in Raj and DK's Reload.'' Both The Actors Are Friendly ''The two continue to remain friendly even though they wrapped up the shoot long ago.'' They Meet Occasionally ‘'They occasionally meet for coffee and drinks, and their bonding seems to have irked Sid's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.'' Sidharth And Alia Had A Massive Argument Over It ‘'Sid and Alia recently had a massive argument over it, Alia Bhatt is very pissed of with Sidharth's closeness with Jacqueline.'' So Much So.. ‘'Alia Bhatt called off a joint vacation that they had planned last month.'' A Few Days Back At Karan Johar's birthday party Alia Bhatt had met Sidharth Malhotra's parents. Special Meeting Rumour has it that the meeting was held to familiarise Alia with her rumoured beau's parents.

Hope their fight ends soon!