 »   »   » HOT TOPIC! Alia Bhatt REJECTS Shahrukh Khan, But Is DYING To Work With Baahubali Prabhas!

Shahrukh Khan's upcoming film with Aanand L Rai has been
constantly in the headlines. First, it made headlines owing to the
presence of Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone and later, Deepika
gave up the film owing to her busy shoot schedule.
Recently, we had heard that Alia Bhatt was approached for
SRK-Rai's film and while, we were all expecting Alia to say 'yes'
to this project, the young diva left us shocked by rejecting SRK's
project. Read on to know in detail..
Alia Didn’t Want To Say
‘No’
Deccan Chronicle quoted as saying, "Alia didn't want to say no
to SRK, because he had been extremely gracious in doing nothing
more than a supporting role in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi, with
the actress."
Alia Took Karan Johar’s
Help
Later, Alia Bhatt took her mentor Karan Johar's help and the
latter advised her to meet Shahrukh Khan along with Reshma Shetty
at his bungalow, Mannat.
Here’s Why Alia Couldn’t Sign
SRK’s Project
According to DC, "When the gang met, Alia put forth the issues
of her dates, and her entire calendar was laid in front of
SRK."
Alia’s Request To SRK
"She asked him to either choose dates that suited him, or excuse
her from the project."
How Did SRK React?
"Shahrukh was glad that Alia had taken the step to explain her
situation to him."
Alia Is Desperate To Work With
Prabhas
Well, this is only the one side of the story. The other side of
story reflects the desperateness of Alia Bhatt to work with
Baahubali fame Prabhas.
Alia Said She Won’t Miss A
Chance To Work With Prabhas
Recently, when Alia was asked about her favourite actor in the
movie, she immediately said that she liked Prabhas instantly. She
went ahead to say that she won't miss a chance to act opposite
Prabhas if given a chance.
Prabhas’ Film Is Also Looking
For A Leading Lady
Interestingly, makers of Prabhas' upcoming film, Saaho, are also
looking for a leading actress and confused between Bollywood and
Telugu actress.
Time Will Tell!
We wonder, if Alia given a chance to star opposite Prabhas in
Saaho, will she reject the offer just like she rejected SRK film or
will accept it!
Coming back to Shahrukh Khan-Aanand l Rai's film, we wonder
which actress the duo will approach for the film next.
Do you have any name in your mind? Do tell us in the comments
section below!
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 14:12 [IST]
