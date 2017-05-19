 »   »   » HOT TOPIC! Alia Bhatt REJECTS Shahrukh Khan, But Is DYING To Work With Baahubali Prabhas!

Shahrukh Khan's upcoming film with Aanand L Rai has been constantly in the headlines. First, it made headlines owing to the presence of Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone and later, Deepika gave up the film owing to her busy shoot schedule.

Recently, we had heard that Alia Bhatt was approached for SRK-Rai's film and while, we were all expecting Alia to say 'yes' to this project, the young diva left us shocked by rejecting SRK's project. Read on to know in detail..



Alia Didn’t Want To Say ‘No’ Deccan Chronicle quoted as saying, "Alia didn't want to say no to SRK, because he had been extremely gracious in doing nothing more than a supporting role in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi, with the actress."

Alia Took Karan Johar’s Help Later, Alia Bhatt took her mentor Karan Johar's help and the latter advised her to meet Shahrukh Khan along with Reshma Shetty at his bungalow, Mannat.

Here’s Why Alia Couldn’t Sign SRK’s Project According to DC, "When the gang met, Alia put forth the issues of her dates, and her entire calendar was laid in front of SRK."

Alia’s Request To SRK "She asked him to either choose dates that suited him, or excuse her from the project."

How Did SRK React? "Shahrukh was glad that Alia had taken the step to explain her situation to him."

Alia Is Desperate To Work With Prabhas Well, this is only the one side of the story. The other side of story reflects the desperateness of Alia Bhatt to work with Baahubali fame Prabhas.

Alia Said She Won’t Miss A Chance To Work With Prabhas Recently, when Alia was asked about her favourite actor in the movie, she immediately said that she liked Prabhas instantly. She went ahead to say that she won't miss a chance to act opposite Prabhas if given a chance.

Prabhas’ Film Is Also Looking For A Leading Lady Interestingly, makers of Prabhas' upcoming film, Saaho, are also looking for a leading actress and confused between Bollywood and Telugu actress.

Time Will Tell! We wonder, if Alia given a chance to star opposite Prabhas in Saaho, will she reject the offer just like she rejected SRK film or will accept it!



Coming back to Shahrukh Khan-Aanand l Rai's film, we wonder which actress the duo will approach for the film next.



