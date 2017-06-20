 »   »   » SHOCKER! Amrita Singh Angry With Kareena Kapoor For Letting Sara Ali Khan Date Harshvardhan Kapoor?

Amrita Singh is really worried about her daughter Sara Ali Khan these days. Even before her debut, rumours about the star kid dating Harshvardhan Kapoor are all over the media.

Reportedly, Amrita Singh is also very upset with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for letting Sara date Harshvardhan Kapoor, who has a Casanova image. Read the entire story below.

The Doting Mother Upset With The Rumours According to a report in Asian Age, '' Amrita Singh is rather upset with the stories floating around about the link-up between her daughter Sara Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor's son, Harshvardhan Kapoor.'' Harshvardhan Kapoor's Casanova Image Is Bothering Her "Her problem seems to be more to do with Harsh's Casanova image, as he's been linked to other women before.'' She Thinks Harsh Is Like Saif ''For her, the story probably sounds like a deja vu one like estranged husband Saif Ali Khan's.'' She Has Indirectly Expressed Her Concern To Anil Kapoor ''She has been softly discussing the matter with Anil, who's her co-star in Mubarakan.'' But She Hasn't Told Him Anything Directly ''But she hasn't told him outright to try and get his son away from her daughter.'' Amrita Also Upset With Saifeena ''Amrita also seems to be upset that her ex-husband Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been letting Harsh and Sara use their pad to party a tad too often.'' It's Adding Fuel To The Fire ''This seems to not just be helping the love story blossom, but also lets the whole world know that the two are in love.'' Amrita's Strict Diktat ''Sara has been told by her mother to not continue with the relationship at the moment, and concentrate on getting her career in order.'' Sara Is In No Mood To Listen ''But the young girl seems to be in no mood to listen. She does seem to have her debut plans in place though, making an appearance opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath.''

