 »   »   » Ankita Lokhande Said Yes To A Bollywood Film Alongside Sanjay Dutt & Will Debut As A Cop!

Tinsel town is abuzz with the news that Ankita Lokhande has finally given her nod to debut in Bollywood and will be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming film 'Malang'. A source informed Mid Day by saying,
"It appears her long wait to break into Bollywood has now ended. She will be seen playing a cop in Malang." However, Ankita Lokhande, Sanjay Dutt and the director Omung Kumar have remained tight lipped about this and have not given an official confirmation.
Ankita Lokhande
It is rumoured that Ankita Lokhande has given her nod to debut in Bollywood.
Malang
Sources say she'll be starring alongside Sanjay Dutt in the film Malang.
Police?
Ankita Lokhande's role is reportedly of a police officer.
Director's Cut
The film would be directed by Omung Kumar.
No Confirmation Yet
The news has not been confirmed by Ankita Lokhande and Sanjay Dutt.
Stiff Upper Lips
Even director Omung Kumar has remained tight lipped about the news.
Wait & Watch
We will have to wait and watch for an official confirmation.
B-town Debut
Life will completely change for Ankita Lokhande if she debuts in Bollywood.
Small To Big
Many small screen actors have been successful in Bollywood.
True Or Not?
We hope the news is true and the film-makers will announce the project soon.
TV Shows
Ankita Lokhande has had a successful career in the Indian television.
Being On Top!
We're sure Ankita Lokhande will be a successful Bollywood actress too.
Please Wait while comments are loading...