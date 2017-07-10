 »   »   » MAJOR DISAPPOINTMENT! Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif Have No Scenes Together In SRK's 'Dwarf' Film

Five years ago, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starred together in Yash Chopra's swan song, Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-starring superstar Shahrukh Khan.

Now the trio are all set to reunite for Aanand. L. Rai's untitled flick.

But this time, things are a bit different! We have some interesting scoop for you. Check it out here...

Anushka And Katrina Only Have Scenes With Shahrukh Khan A DNA report quoted a source as saying, "JTHJ had an important confrontation scene between Anushka and Katrina's characters. However, in their next untitled film, the two actresses only have scenes with SRK, and not with each other." Anushka And Katrina Don't Meet In The Film The source further added, "The story is designed in such a way that one character enters when the other exits from SRK's life. They don't meet in the film." Anushka Falls In Love With SRK Rumours suggest that in this Aanand L. Rai film, Anushka plays an ordinary village girl who falls in love with Shahrukh Khan's character. But SRK's Heart Beats For Katrina However, SRK's character is in love with Katrina, who plays an actress in the film. Anushka Had An Instant Connect With Her Character In The Film The film's director Aanand L. Rai had earlier told a leading daily, "I'm thrilled that Anushka Sharma has joined Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in my next. From our very first meeting, she had an instant connect with the character. It was only once things fell into place that we wanted to announce Anushka's casting." Is Rangbaaz The Title Of The Film? There are strong whispers that this movie has been titled Rangbaaz though the makers haven't made any official announcement yet. Salman Khan's Cameo Superstar Salman Khan recently shot for his cameo act in this big-ticket film at a suburban studio.

