 »   »   » DISAPPOINTING! Anushka Shetty Has NOT Said 'Yes' To Prabhas' Saaho Yet; Upset With Marriage Rumours?

Admit it, we all want Anushka Shetty to be a part of Prabhas' next film Saaho. And we all are dying to see their romance on the silver screen.

Speculations are rife that Prabhas too wants the same but Anushka Shetty is taking her own time to say 'yes' to his upcoming film Saaho. Scroll down for more.



Anushka Has Been Approached For Saaho Talking about the same, a source told a website "Anushka is now most-sought -after actress and has been approached to essay one of the female leads, but nothing is fixed yet.''

The Actress Has Not Said 'Yes' Yet Reportedly, Anushka Shetty has not given her nod to the movie. The actress is taking her own time.

Is She Upset With The Marriage Rumours? A few days ago, it was reported that Anushka Shetty is upset with her marriage rumours with Prabhas and has fired the person who was leaking such stories about her.

The Search For A Bollywood Actress Is Still On The source also revealed, ''Search for a top B-town actress is still on and it could be finalised very soon.''

Prabhas & Anushka's Successful Films Much before Baahubali, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty worked in blockbuster movies like Billa and Mirchi.

Everyone Wants To Cash In On Their Rumoured Affair The makers of their film Billa have decided to release the movie in Hindi as they want to cash in on the hype related to their affair.

Coming Back To Saaho Tipped to be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, the film will be shot in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

Prabhas Has Already Started To Prepare For The Role Prabhas has also lost a lot of weight to look completely different in his next film directed by Sujeeth.

A New Office For Saaho In Mumbai As per a web portal, leading production house UV Creations, almost like a home production for Prabhas, has opened an office in Mumbai.



Now Prabhas Is A National Star They want to make a multi-lingual film and cash in on the pan-India appeal of Prabhas.

Saaho's Release Date As per reports, the shooting of Saaho will start in June and the movie will be released early next year.



