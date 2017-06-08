LETHAL COMBINATION! Anushka Shetty Will Meet Prabhas Today; All Set To Go Bold For Saaho!
It's time to rejoice! If recent rumours are anything to go by, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty will start the shooting of Saaho today.
The two were last seen as Aamarendra Baahubali and Devasena in the blockbuster movie Baahubali 2. Earlier, it was reported that the makers wanted a Bollywood face to romance Prabhas in the movie but it seems that after seeing the hype around them, the makers have decided to repeat the magical jodi of Anushka and Prabhas.
The Shooting Of Saaho Will Start In Hyderabad Today
According to Bollywood Life, Prabhas will start the shooting of Saaho from today in Hyderabad.
Anushka Shetty Will Join Prabhas
Reportedly, Anushka Shetty has been finalised for the movie and she will also join the cast today.
Prabhas' Different Avatar
A source informed, ''Prabhas will go in for a completely different avatar for his upcoming film Saaho.''
Anushka Shetty To Go Bold For Saaho
''You can expect some surprises with Anushka Shetty as well. This time sarees, lehengas will be replaced by chic, modern clothes.''
They Are Going For A Glamorous Avatar
''They are going in for an ultra glam avatar! It's going to be sexy and glamorous. Her sexy avatar will be back again for Saaho.''
She Is Getting Fitter Than Ever
''She's training hard to get the look right. As she had put on weight during Baahubali because of an injury, she will now be toning and getting fitter than ever for Saaho.''
This Is Going To Be An Epic Transformation
The source further added, ''This is going to be an epic transformation.''
What's Next
A source informed a portal, ''Prabhas is now busy with Saaho. After that, talks are on for a film with Rajamouli.''
Prabhas & Rajamouli Are Discussing Ideas
''Both of them are currently discussing ideas and although nothing has been finalised, it will be happening soon."