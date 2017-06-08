 »   »   » LETHAL COMBINATION! Anushka Shetty Will Meet Prabhas Today; All Set To Go Bold For Saaho!

It's time to rejoice! If recent rumours are anything to go by, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty will start the shooting of Saaho today.

Also Read: When Salman Khan Unzipped His Pants In Front Of A Female Reporter To Take REVENGE



The two were last seen as Aamarendra Baahubali and Devasena in the blockbuster movie Baahubali 2. Earlier, it was reported that the makers wanted a Bollywood face to romance Prabhas in the movie but it seems that after seeing the hype around them, the makers have decided to repeat the magical jodi of Anushka and Prabhas.

