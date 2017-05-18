 »   »   » Anushka Shetty Upset About Marriage Rumours With Prabhas; Finds Out Who Is Leaking These Stories?

After the release of Baahubali 2, many stories were written about Anushka Shetty's marriage. The actress was also linked with her co-star Prabhas.

Not just that, rumours about her relationship with a producer were also doing the rounds. Now, Anushka has finally found the person, who is leaking all these stories about her.

Anushka Shetty Upset With Marriage Rumours? According to a web portal, Anushka Shetty is not happy with the stories about her marriage that is making headlines these days. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Book Your Tickets Right Away! Anushka Shetty Sacks The Culprit As per reports, Anushka Shetty has finally found the person and has sacked him. This person was working closely with her.

In The Past Too, Anushka Became The Victim Of Marriage Rumours It seems that Anushka Shetty and marriage rumours are inseparable. In the past too, many stories were written about her marriage.

When Her Team Reacted Anushka Shetty's manager had told a daily, "Even last year, rumours about madam's marriage to a businessman were being circulated, which were false.''

Don't Know From Where They Are Getting The News "I don't know from where they are getting such news". On the report of Anushka taking off to Thailand he had said, "That's also not true! She is very much here only and working out.''

It Has Become A Routine Anushka Shetty too had said, "It has become a routine for the media to link me with all the stars I work with.''

I Can't Think Of Getting Hitched Soon ''This gossip does not affect me these days. With so many films in my kitty including Singham 3, Baahubali 2, I can't think of getting hitched anytime soon".

On A Related Note Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's fan clubs on social media have been sharing pictures of the two from events, trying to prove that they are a perfect match for each other.



But it seems that some jodis are made for screen only!

