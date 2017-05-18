 »   »   » Anushka Shetty Upset About Marriage Rumours With Prabhas; Finds Out Who Is Leaking These Stories?

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
After the release of Baahubali 2, many stories were written
about Anushka Shetty's marriage. The actress was also linked with
her co-star Prabhas.
Not just that, rumours about her relationship with a producer
were also doing the rounds. Now, Anushka has finally found the
person, who is leaking all these stories about her.
Anushka Shetty Upset With
Marriage Rumours?
According to a web portal, Anushka Shetty is not happy with the
stories about her marriage that is making headlines these days.
Anushka Shetty Sacks The
Culprit
As per reports, Anushka Shetty has finally found the person and
has sacked him. This person was working closely with her.
In The Past Too, Anushka Became
The Victim Of Marriage Rumours
It seems that Anushka Shetty and marriage rumours are
inseparable. In the past too, many stories were written about her
marriage.
When Her Team Reacted
Anushka Shetty's manager had told a daily, "Even last year,
rumours about madam's marriage to a businessman were being
circulated, which were false.''
Don't Know From Where They Are
Getting The News
"I don't know from where they are getting such news". On the
report of Anushka taking off to Thailand he had said, "That's also
not true! She is very much here only and working out.''
It Has Become A Routine
Anushka Shetty too had said, "It has become a routine for the
media to link me with all the stars I work with.''
I Can't Think Of Getting Hitched
Soon
''This gossip does not affect me these days. With so many films
in my kitty including Singham 3, Baahubali 2, I can't think of
getting hitched anytime soon".
On A Related Note
Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's fan clubs on social media have been
sharing pictures of the two from events, trying to prove that they
are a perfect match for each other.
But it seems that some jodis are made for screen only!
