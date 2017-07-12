 »   »   » Why Is Prabhas NOT SAYING Anything? Anushka Shetty Was Not Finalised For Saaho; Here's The NEW TWIST

Very recently we read the stories about Anushka Shetty that she lost Prabhas' Saaho because of her weight. Reportedly, the makers were not happy with Anushka's looks and that's the reason why they removed her from the film.

But it seems that these stories are not true at all. As per a leading daily, Anushka was not even finalised for the film. Scroll down to know what a source informed a leading web portal.



The Shooting Of Saaho Will Start From This Month End "The shooting is not happening at this moment; it'll only start from this month end.''

These Reports Are False ''These reports about Anushka are false because she's not yet confirmed.''

The Makers Will Take A Decision Soon ''The makers are yet to take a call. They'll take a decision soon.''

Where Is The Confusion? ''[Also], everyone is speculating that Anushka is finalised for Saaho because the same banner is producing a film called Bhagmati, which stars Anushka in the lead."

She Is Not Overweight "It's not like she's overweight or anything. She's looking good and she's acting in one more film [Bhagmati].''

She Looked Very Much In Shape In Baahubali ''She gained weight for Size Zero, but that was two years ago, and after that, she did Baahubali and she looked very much in shape."

On A Related Note It was said that Prabhas wanted Anushka Shetty to work with him in Saaho but all these recent reports make us wonder why the actor is not saying anything to the makers.

A Bollywood Actress For Saaho If recent reports are to believed, the makers of Saho want to cast a Bollywood actress for Saaho.

Katrina Kaif To Work In Saaho? Rumour has it that after the success of Baahubali, Katrina Kaif really wants to work with superstar Prabhas.



So readers, whom do you want to see romancing Prabhas - Katrina or Anushka?



Also Read: Seen Aishwarya Rai Work Very Hard; I Can't Do It: Sushmita Sen