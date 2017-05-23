 »   »   » All Is Not Well! Arbaaz Khan Upset With Brother Salman Khan For This Shocking Reason

Salman Khan gave Arbaaz Khan the greatest hit of his life with
Dabangg 2. There were reports that the two would soon start working
on Dabangg 3.
But it seems things are not good between the brothers and Arbaaz
is upset with Salman. Read why below.
Arbaaz's Plans For Salman
According to a leading daily, ''Arbaaz Khan has been planning to
direct Dabangg 3 for the longest time.''
Salman's Tight Schedule
''His brother Salman's tight schedule isn't letting Dabangg 3 to
happen.''
The Superstar Wants To Start
Wanted 2 Before Dabangg 3
''Salman, who finished Tubelight and shooting Tiger Zinda Hai
will start Wanted 2 soon after which is why Dabangg 3 has been
pushed.''
And Arbaaz Is Not Happy
''And Arbaaz isn't exactly pleased with this development and is
upset with Salman."
On A Related Note
A source had told Pinkvilla, "Salman's brother, Arbaaz, who will
be directing Dabangg 3, has an interesting role for Iulia.''
Sonakshi Will Remain A Part Of
Dabangg 3
''But she won't be replacing Sonakshi Sinha. Sonakshi will
continue to remain a part of the Dabangg brand."
What Arbaaz Had Said Sona
''Sonakshi is going to be a part of Dabangg 3, in what capacity
that is to be seen when the script is ready.''
Two Actresses In Dabangg
''But there might also be a possibility of another heroine in
the film."
Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 12:53 [IST]
