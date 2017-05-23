 »   »   » All Is Not Well! Arbaaz Khan Upset With Brother Salman Khan For This Shocking Reason

All Is Not Well! Arbaaz Khan Upset With Brother Salman Khan For This Shocking Reason

Read why Arbaaz Khan is upset with his superstar brother Salman Khan.

Salman Khan gave Arbaaz Khan the greatest hit of his life with Dabangg 2. There were reports that the two would soon start working on Dabangg 3.

But it seems things are not good between the brothers and Arbaaz is upset with Salman. Read why below.

Arbaaz's Plans For Salman

Arbaaz's Plans For Salman

According to a leading daily, ''Arbaaz Khan has been planning to direct Dabangg 3 for the longest time.''

Salman's Tight Schedule

Salman's Tight Schedule

''His brother Salman's tight schedule isn't letting Dabangg 3 to happen.''

The Superstar Wants To Start Wanted 2 Before Dabangg 3

The Superstar Wants To Start Wanted 2 Before Dabangg 3

''Salman, who finished Tubelight and shooting Tiger Zinda Hai will start Wanted 2 soon after which is why Dabangg 3 has been pushed.''

And Arbaaz Is Not Happy

And Arbaaz Is Not Happy

''And Arbaaz isn't exactly pleased with this development and is upset with Salman."

On A Related Note

On A Related Note

A source had told Pinkvilla, "Salman's brother, Arbaaz, who will be directing Dabangg 3, has an interesting role for Iulia.''

Sonakshi Will Remain A Part Of Dabangg 3

Sonakshi Will Remain A Part Of Dabangg 3

''But she won't be replacing Sonakshi Sinha. Sonakshi will continue to remain a part of the Dabangg brand."

What Arbaaz Had Said Sona

What Arbaaz Had Said Sona

''Sonakshi is going to be a part of Dabangg 3, in what capacity that is to be seen when the script is ready.''

Two Actresses In Dabangg

Two Actresses In Dabangg

''But there might also be a possibility of another heroine in the film."

Read more about: salman khan, arbaaz khan
Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 12:53 [IST]
