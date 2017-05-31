 »   »   » OMG! Arjun Kapoor Angry With Buddy Varun Dhawan For Saying This About Half Girlfriend!

OMG! Arjun Kapoor Angry With Buddy Varun Dhawan For Saying This About Half Girlfriend!

By:
Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are famous in the industry for their close bond. But in Bollywood, relationships change at the drop of a hat.

According to a report in Asian Age, Arjun Kapoor is really upset with his best friend Varun Dhawan. Read what happened exactly below.

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are now at loggerheads after Arjun learned of a comment passed by the former, about his film Half Girlfriend.

Half Girlfriend, which stars Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun, didn't open to good reviews and was panned by a large section of film critics.

It was perhaps this that led Varun to comment that he was lucky to have rejected the movie, as it didn't do well with majority of audiences and critics alike.

''Varun made the comment to a few friends, but given how closely knit the movie industry is, Arjun got whiff of it.''

Understandably, the actor was not too pleased when he was informed about the comment.

On a related note, according to a web portal, ''Half Girlfriend has already crossed the Rs 55 crore milestone and currently stands at Rs 57 crore."

Hindi Medium collected Rs 2.22 crore more on Tuesday and has now crossed the Rs. 40 crore mark. On the other hand, Sachin A Billion Dreams has earned Rs 35.75 crore at the box office till now.

