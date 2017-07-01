 »   »   » KAHAANI MEIN TWIST! Arjun Kapoor To Replace Akshay Kumar In The Sequel Of This Superhit Film?

Vipul Shah had already confirmed a sequel titled Namastey Englandl to Akshay Kumar- Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London. But unfortunately not much has been heard about the film since then.

However if the latest grapevine is to be believed then the sequel is all set to see some major changes. Read on to know the hottest scoop...

Akshay Kumar Not A Part Of Namastey England? Rumour has it that Akshay Kumar is no longer a part of Namastey England. Arjun Kapoor Might Replace Him In The Film As per a Spotboye report, if all goes well then Arjun Kapoor will step into Akky's shoes. Was Akshay Kumar The Reason For The Delay Of This Film? Recently there were reports that that Akshay has delayed the film by 4 months as he wants to complete the shoot of 2.0. Vipul Shah too had confirmed the news of delay. Why Akshay Opted Out Of Namastey England Buzz is that Akshay has opted out of the film. According to a report in Spotboye, the reason for Akshay's exit is his deliberate attempt to do only hardcore meaningful cinema and not take up many commercial masala films. Parineeti Chopra- The New Leading Lady? After Sonakshi Sinha's exit, reports suggest that the makers have roped in Parineeti Chopra to play the female lead. Recently when the actress was asked about this, she remained tight-lipped but quipped, " I am going to announce my next film next week. Apart from ‘Golmaal 4', that's the one film I am doing."

It looks like we are going to hear an announcement soon. Coming back to Akshay Kumar, the superstar already has a string of projects coming up next which includes Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, 2.0, Padman, Gold, Crack and a film with Karan Johar- Salman Khan production.