 »   »   » HE LIKES HER! Baahubali Prabhas REJECTS Katrina Kaif For Alleged GF Anushka Shetty?

Post the grand success of Baahubali 2, actor Prabhas' upcoming Telugu film, Saaho is in the tremendous buzz. (That's what happens, when you give a blockbuster film and people start expecting good films from you).

So, what's the latest update about the film? Well, rumours are rife that Prabhas has ousted Katrina Kaif from the film and is planning to rope in his alleged girlfriend, Anushka Shetty. Read the details below..



Prabhas To Romance Anushka, Once Again According to the latest reports, Anushka Shetty who performed the love interest of Prabhas in Baahubali 2, has been approached by the makers to play his leading lady in Saaho.

Why They Chose Anushka Over Katrina? Apparently, makers are sure about the sizzling chemistry of Prabhas with Anushka rather than Katrina hence, they are focusing more on Ms Shetty.

Saaho Team Chased Katrina For Six Months Recently, a source close to the project had revealed to a leading daily, "Katrina Kaif is not in Saaho. She could've been part of it, as we had chased her for six months."

Katrina Was Least Interested In Working With Prabhas "This was before the release of Baahubali 2, when she didn't think working with Prabhas was worth her while. So, after pursuing her for six months, we gave up on the idea of signing her for the movie."

Saaho Team Upset With Katrina? "Now, when Baahubali 2 has turned out to be a much bigger success than expected, Kat's team is spreading stories of her presence in Saaho. It's just not true," concluded the source.

But Why Shraddha Got Rejected? According to the reports, Shraddha Kapoor's high demand to act in Prabhas's Saaho forced the maker of the film to reject her.

Shraddha Was The First Choice A source had revealed, "Shraddha was our first choice. She heard us out and was almost jumping with excitement during the narration. Then, she quoted a price that had the team running out of her residence as fast as possible."

Shraddha Demanded Rs 8 Crores? "She wanted Rs 8 Crores. We were shocked. We don't pay that kind of money to actors in Telugu cinema. But she wouldn't budge. She was like, ‘I love the script and I'd love to work with Prabhas. But the price remains unchanged.''

Disha Was Also Approached For Saaho Too! The same source had further revealed, ‘'Disha wouldn't meet us. When she finally did, she said she'd let us know. Later, her team members informed us that she liked the script, but would want Rs 5 Crore as her fee. We want to know which Bollywood producer pays Disha that kind of money?"



Coming back to Prabhas & Anushka Shetty, we are totally looking forward to this pair and hope the duo makes their pairing in Saaho, official as soon as possible!

