 »   »   » OMG! Because Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Rejects Abhishek Bachchan For Gustakhiyan!

While on one side, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is in the tremendous buzz, his other project, Gustakhiyan has also left the movie buffs in anticipation to see, who would become the on-screen poet Sahir Ludhianvi and his muse, the bohemian author Amrita Pritam.

We hear that Abhishek Bachchan's name was also in the pipeline but it seems Priyanka Chopra just rejected his name, and the reason is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

What Priyanka Wants From The Lead Actor Of The Film? According to a leading daily, a source close to the project informs, "Priyanka wants an actor who hasn't done a period film before." Why PeeCee Rejected Abhishek Bachchan? "Abhishek has done Umrao Jaan (2006) with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Since PC is co-producing the film with Bhansali, she expressed her reservations to SLB and they are still on the lookout for someone to play the character of Sahir." Gustakhiyan Was Supposed To Start By November 2017 Reportedly, the film was supposed to go on the floors by November 2017. In fact, Priyanka even finished her costume trials when she was in Mumbai last month. Gustakhiyan Will Be Delayed Considering PeeCee's busy schedule, as she's currently busy with the shooting of her second Hollywood film, A Kid Like Jake and then she'll be busy with the shoot for the season three of Quantico, Gustakhiyan might get delayed! What About Irrfan Khan? Recently, actor Irrfan Khan confirmed that he was approached for the film but since then there's been no conversation on the dates. Did Irrfan Walk Out Of The Film? "I was approached for the film almost two years back, but since then there's been no conversation on dates, so how does the question of me not having time or walking out of the film even come from?" had said Irrfan. Irrfan Clears The Air About The Same "I think that's a mystery I would first like to solve that who are these well-wishers who are speaking my mind without me even being aware." Coming Back To PeeCee & Jr. Bachchan Priyanka & Abhishek have earlier worked together in Bluffmaster, Dostana and Drona. It would have been interesting to see if the duo have given their nod to the story of the romance between Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam, in the movie. Whom Do You Want To See Priyanka? From Shahrukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan, we heard many names for this project of Mr Bhansali. But we would like to know from you, whom do you want to see opposite Priyanka Chopra in Gustakhiyan.

