 »   »   » HORRIBLE! Bipasha Basu Refuses To Pose For The Media; Upset With CHEAP COMMENTS About Hubby KSG

HORRIBLE! Bipasha Basu Refuses To Pose For The Media; Upset With CHEAP COMMENTS About Hubby KSG

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover love to share their pictures with their fans. Both of them are very active on the social networking sites.

Not just that, the love birds never said no to paparazzi. But some really nasty comments on her hubby Karan Singh Grover has left Bipasha Basu really upset. So much so that she does not even want to pose for the media. Scroll down to know what happened exactly.

The Couple Happily Obliges The Shutterbugs

The Couple Happily Obliges The Shutterbugs

According to Deccan Chronicle, ''The couple usually happily obliges the photographers by posing for pictures.''

But Bipasha Is Miffed

But Bipasha Is Miffed

''But an episode has got Bipasha miffed, and she has refused to give pictures.''

The Couple's Gym Picture Received A Lot Of Flak

The Couple's Gym Picture Received A Lot Of Flak

''A photographer posted the couple's gym picture on social media where Karan posed in a yoga pose, and received flaks for it.''

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover turn YOGI MONKEYS; Watch here
The Comments Were Cheap & Vulgur

The Comments Were Cheap & Vulgur

''The comments that followed were absurd, cheap and vulgar.''

One Asked, ‘'How Do They Pay Their Monthly Bills?''

One Asked, ‘'How Do They Pay Their Monthly Bills?''

''Some of them event attacked on their profession saying, "How do these guys pay monthly bills with no work at all? It really baffles me .. they must be having some business . Any scoop on that?"''

Bipasha Is Really Annoyed

Bipasha Is Really Annoyed

''Though, the actress hasn't made any comment on social media, but she is annoyed by such comments on the picture posted by the photographer.''

Now She Will Not Give Pictures To The Media

Now She Will Not Give Pictures To The Media

Now, she has decided on not giving pictures to the media.''

For The Uninitiated..

For The Uninitiated..

The pre-condition of having her husband along in TV shows and movies is taking a toll on Bipasha's career.

Well, we have just one thing to say to the online trolls, ''Go & get a life!''

Also Read: Why Is Prabhas NOT SAYING Anything? Anushka Shetty Was Not Finalised For Saaho; Here's The NEW TWIST

Read more about: bipasha basu, karan singh grover
Other articles published on Jul 12, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos