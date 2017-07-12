 »   »   » HORRIBLE! Bipasha Basu Refuses To Pose For The Media; Upset With CHEAP COMMENTS About Hubby KSG

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover love to share their pictures with their fans. Both of them are very active on the social networking sites.

Not just that, the love birds never said no to paparazzi. But some really nasty comments on her hubby Karan Singh Grover has left Bipasha Basu really upset. So much so that she does not even want to pose for the media. Scroll down to know what happened exactly.

The Couple Happily Obliges The Shutterbugs According to Deccan Chronicle, ''The couple usually happily obliges the photographers by posing for pictures.'' But Bipasha Is Miffed ''But an episode has got Bipasha miffed, and she has refused to give pictures.'' The Couple's Gym Picture Received A Lot Of Flak ''A photographer posted the couple's gym picture on social media where Karan posed in a yoga pose, and received flaks for it.'' Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover turn YOGI MONKEYS; Watch here The Comments Were Cheap & Vulgur ''The comments that followed were absurd, cheap and vulgar.'' One Asked, ‘'How Do They Pay Their Monthly Bills?'' ''Some of them event attacked on their profession saying, "How do these guys pay monthly bills with no work at all? It really baffles me .. they must be having some business . Any scoop on that?"'' Bipasha Is Really Annoyed ''Though, the actress hasn't made any comment on social media, but she is annoyed by such comments on the picture posted by the photographer.'' Now She Will Not Give Pictures To The Media Now, she has decided on not giving pictures to the media.'' For The Uninitiated.. The pre-condition of having her husband along in TV shows and movies is taking a toll on Bipasha's career.

Well, we have just one thing to say to the online trolls, ''Go & get a life!''



