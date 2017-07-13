 »   »   » CATFIGHT ALERT! Kareena Kapoor Khan & Mira Rajput Get Into A SPAT Over Taimur Ali Khan & Misha?

Taimur Ali Khan and Misha Kapoor are two of the most loved kids of the B-town and why not? While, Taimur is the gorgeous kid of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Misha comes from the family of handsome hunk, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.

But the latest piece of gossip is too unpleasant to read! According to Midday, mommies Kareena Kapoor & Mira Rajput over their kids. Can you guess what could be the reason? Read on to find out!