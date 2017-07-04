 »   »   » Chunky Pandey's Daughter Ananya To Romance Tiger Shroff In Student Of The Year 2?

Chunky Pandey's Daughter Ananya To Romance Tiger Shroff In Student Of The Year 2?

The widespread speculation about Student Of The Year 2 has reached its peak as a lot of newcomers' names are being thrown up as the lead actress of the film. First it was rumoured that Sara Ali Khan would debut in SOTY 2 and then Jhanvi Kapoor and then Disha Patani and now insiders are gossiping that Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya will debut in SOTY 2 alongside Tiger Shroff.

As of now, Ananya Pandey is being trained by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and it looks like she's doing everything for the girl to be in shape for her debut. We'll have to wait and watch for an official confirmation. Until then, do check out Ananya's pictures!

Tiger Shroff
