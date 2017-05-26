Is Marriage Happening Soon? Deepika Padukone Starts Living With Boyfriend Ranveer Singh!
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of those couples, who have time and again proved that nothing can come between their love.
The two met on the sets of Ram Leela in 2013 and are still going strong, which is a rare thing in Bollywood. Now, the latest update about them is that they are living together. Scroll down for more.
Deepika Is Sharing Ranveer's House
According to a leading web portal, Deepika Padukone is sharing Ranveer Singh's apartment.
The Reason Behind It
Ranveer Singh's house is closer to Dahisar, a suburb of Mumbai, where the shooting of their film Padmavati is going on.
Why SLB Moved The Sets To Dahisar?
The sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati were relocated to Dahisar to ensure the safety of the crew after repeated attacks by Rajput activists in Jaipur.
Why Deepika & Ranveer Are Avoiding Getting Clicked Together
As per reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has issued instructions to Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh not to do public appearances together.
This Raised Many Questions
Because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's strict diktat, Deepika & Ranveer stopped meeting publicly and many thought the couple was no longer together.
When Deepika Was Asked About The Same
Deepika Padukone had said, "He (Ranveer) is someone who has always been and will always be an extremely important part of my life. That's never going to change."
More Power To Them
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone give us major relationship goals on-screen or off-screen.