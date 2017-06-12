 »   »   » Deepika Padukone TAKES HER REVENGE! Now Ranveer Singh REJECTS Katrina Kaif!

That Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone hate each other from the bottom of their heart, is a known fact. Those who don't know Deepika Padukone was dating Ranbir Kapoor, when Katrina Kaif fell in love with him.

But despite their past, Deepika Padukone's boyfriend Ranveer Singh is very friendly with Katrina. But it seems that he can't go against the wishes of his girlfriend. Read what the latest rumours are suggesting.

Here's What Happened According to Deccan Chronicle, ''Baar Baar Dekho director Nitya Mehra approached Ranveer for a film opposite Katrina.'' Zoya Tried To Convince Him ''Ranveer initially turned down the offer Nitya's close friend Zoya Akhtar convinced him to do the film.'' When Ranveer Met Katrina ''Ranveer and Katrina met at Zoya Akhtar's party to try and make this pair work.'' Ranveer Singh Rejected The Film ''But, the actor turned it down even after being on good terms with Katrina Kaif." Deepika Padukone Behind This? ''However, he reportedly rejected the film with her to keep Deepika Padukone happy.'' However Ranveer's spokesperson rejected the rumours of him turning down the offer. Is This Fake Then? Deepika had earlier said that she likes Katrina. "Sometimes you have a certain feeling for other people and they don't necessarily feel the same way about you.'' I Am Fond Of Katrina ''But that's okay. I am extremely fond of Katrina professionally and personally.'' Katrina Kaif Too Had Praised Her Rival Katrina Kaif had also praised Deepika Padukone's item song in Raabta and had said that she loved the song.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif would soon be seen in Jagga Jasoos, while Deepika is busy with the shooting of Padmavati.

