 »   »   » SHOCKING! Did Akshay Kumar & Neeraj Pandey Have A MAJOR Tiff Over Toilet: Ek Prem Katha?

Close friends Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey share a very successful professional equation. In fact the former even did a guest appearance in Neeraj Pandey's last outing Naam Shabana which starred Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

However the latest rumours suggest that the two buddies recently had a huge showdown as per Spotboye. Read on to know more...

 

All's Not Well Between Akshay & Neeraj

As per Spotboye, Neeraj Pandey is currently out of Mumbai busy shooting for Sidharth Malhotra- Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is in London.

The two spoke over the phone to discuss an issue related to their next release, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which led to a heated argument.

The Reason For Their Argument

Reportedly, Neeraj Pandey had promised to give the overseas and domestic distribution rights of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to Viacom 18 and on the other hand, Akshay Kumar was in talks with Reliance Entertainment for the same and this lead to a major argument between them.

None Of Them Decided To Give Up

We hear that either of them refused to bow down and the call ended on a stalemate.

Akshay-Neeraj's Successful Collaboration

The two have worked together in hits like Special 26 (2013), Baby (2015), Rustom (2016), Naam Shabana (2017) and the latest one being Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has already received a thumbs up from the audience.


We hope that the duo resolve their differences and be back to being friends!

