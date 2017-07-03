 »   »   » BFFs No More! Did Alia Bhatt Take A Dig At Katrina By Saying, 'I Don't Need Superstars To Lean On'?

The first name which pops up when you think of an actress from the new lot who has managed to strike a fine balance between commercial potboilers and content-driven films is that of Alia Bhatt.

Barring Shandaar, all other films of Alia have been box office spinners along with garnering critical acclaim. After the success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the actress recently signed Meghna Gulzar's next.



In a recent interview with a leading daily, Alia opened up with her new film, working with superstars and more...



Alia's Next Is Titled Raazi The actress has come onboard for Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller Raazi which is an official adaptation of Harinder Sikka's book, Calling Sehmat.

Raazi has Alia playing a Kashmiri spy who marries a Pakistani officer with the intention to source out intelligence details and pass it off to Indian forces.

Raazi Is Inspired By True Story Alia was quoted as saying to Mid-day, "It's based on a true story and it's important to get the layers of the character right. I've been reading and re-reading the script for more than a month to absorb every bit of what the story holds.

Meghna and I often sit and understand the character's psyche, which will hopefully enrich my performance."

Alia's Mean Machine The actress said, "I am learning how to drive a jeep, which will be my mean machine in the film."

Alia Calls Vicky Kaushal A Better Actor Than Her When asked about sharing screen space with indie darling Vicky Kaushal for the first time Alia quipped, "I find it ridiculous when people subject actors to a cast system. We are all here to act and the better the actor, the better the film will turn out. Vicky is fantastic. He might not have done many films, but I was sold when I saw him in Masaan (2015). He is a better actor than me."

I Don't Need Superstars To Lean On The 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' actress further added, " I don't need superstars to lean on. I need good scripts and co-stars who bring out the best in me. Cinema can't be categorised into off-beat and mainstream.

A masala flick or a niche film, at the end of the day, is just content for people. What is good, will always work as long as it's made within the budget."

Did She Just Take A Jibe At Kat? A few weeks ago, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif had shared the stage at the IIFA press conference in Mumbai. At the press con when a journalist had asked Alia about working with Salman, she had quipped, " I don't know, but I hope soon. I think you should request him to make it happen."

Salman had retorted, "We are trying to remake Papa The Great." To this, Katrina had interrupted and said, "Please leave Alia for Varun and Salman for me." Did Kat's playful comment not go down well with Alia?

Interestingly, Katrina's next three releases after Jagga Jasoos are big-weight projects- Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan and Shahrukh Khan- Aanand L. Rai film. Kat's last release was Baar Baar Dekho which was a box office disaster.



Alia & Katrina- No More BFF's? If you jog down your memory a bit, last year when Ranbir and Kat had called their relationship quits, there were reports doing the rounds about Alia being responsible for their split.

Back then, the actress had dismissed all the rumours and said, "I read that I was the cause of the Ranbir-Katrina breakup. It was so ridiculous that I didn't think it needed a clarification."

The two actresses further dismissed all their catfight reports when they were snapped partying together till wee hours post a special screening of Alia's film Udta Punjab. Further, the two got along like a house on fire when they were on the Dream Team Tour.





However with the latest turn of events, we wonder what went wrong so soon in their 'gehri dosti'! Indeed it is rightly said in Bollywood, 'kitne ajeeb rishte hai yaha pe'...