Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Rani Mukerji Might Get Offended! Did Karan Johar Call Them Hyper Moms?
Trust Karan Johar for making surprising comments without being worried about how his industry friends would react to it!
Recently, the director was invited for the launch of a book on parenting, along with Mira Rajput and his one statement have us wondering whom he hinted at? Was that for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji or Kareena Kapoor Khan?
Here’s How It Started
It all started when Karan was asked about his parenting experience with his two munchkins - Yash & Roohi, and the director said, "It's exhilarating, it's shocking. It's everything I thought it would be and everything it's not."
How Sweet Is That!
"I look at them and I can't believe they are mine. I feel blessed with them. They are the finest Dharma productions."
Ahem Ahem!
Then he talked about Superstar mommies of the B-town and how they get hyper as mothers. He said, "When leading actress become mothers, they turn into these hyper mothers. So it's refreshing to be with Mira."
Aish, Rani & Kareena, All Of Them Are Superstars & Doting Moms
However, he didn't take anybody's name, but when someone says leading actresses who are doting mothers, instantly names of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji & Kareena Kapoor Khan pop up in our mind.
When Karan Was Quoted Calling Rani, An Obsessive Mother!
Not so long ago, in an interview with a popular magazine, Karan Johar had revealed that how Rani Mukerji is very obsessive about Adira.
Here's What He Had Said...
He had said, "I met Rani and Adi in Europe and spent some time with them. I kept teasing Rani by calling her Mother India because she's obsessive about her daughter."
Coming Back To Mira & Karan
Coming back to the event, when Mira was asked about parenthood, she said, "I'm enjoying this new phase of life its extremely fulfilling."
KJo & Mira Played A Game
At the event, KJo and Mira also played a game at the book launch where Karan & Mira got blindfolded and was asked to taste baby food.