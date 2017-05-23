TOO MUCH TRUST! Did Baahubali Prabhas Postpone Rumoured Girlfriend Anushka Shetty's Marriage?
Was Prabhas the reason why Anushka Shetty’s marriage was postponed?
Prabhas and Anushka Shetty weaved magic on screen in their recently released film Baahubali 2. Their chemistry in the movie was unbelievable and this has given rise to many rumours.
There are many stories about the rumoured lovers' marriage. According to a web portal, Prabhas was the reason why Anushka Shetty postponed her marriage in the past. More details below.
Prabhas Delayed Anushka's Marriage
It was said that Prabhas was the reason why Anushka Shetty's marriage got delayed for more than two years.
Prabhas Wanted Anushka To Focus
According to the website, Prabhas wanted Anushka Shetty to give
her hundred percent and to focus only on Baahubali, just like
him.
Prabhas Too Postponed His Marriage
We all know that Prabhas too dedicated five years of his life
only to Baahubali 2.
He Rejected 6000 Girls
It is hard to believe but Prabhas rejected at least 6000
marriage proposals while he was shooting for Baahubali.
Are Prabhas & Anushka Dating?
Rumours are rife that Prabhas is dating his Baahubali co-star
Anushka Shetty.
Or Are They Just Friends?
Prabhas and Anushka share a warm camaraderie in real life too.
They have always maintained their relationship through the years
despite the rumours.
Prabhas Wants Anushka For Saaho?
Well, some say there is no smoke without fire. If recent reports
are anything to go by then it was Prabhas, who recommended Anushka
Shetty's name for Saaho.
Their First Film Was..
Their first film together was Billa which was eight years ago in
2009. Later, the two worked together in Mirchi.
What say readers?