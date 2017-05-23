 »   »   » TOO MUCH TRUST! Did Baahubali Prabhas Postpone Rumoured Girlfriend Anushka Shetty's Marriage?

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty weaved magic on screen in their recently released film Baahubali 2. Their chemistry in the movie was unbelievable and this has given rise to many rumours.

There are many stories about the rumoured lovers' marriage. According to a web portal, Prabhas was the reason why Anushka Shetty postponed her marriage in the past. More details below.

Prabhas Delayed Anushka's Marriage It was said that Prabhas was the reason why Anushka Shetty's marriage got delayed for more than two years. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Book Your Tickets Right Away! Prabhas Wanted Anushka To Focus According to the website, Prabhas wanted Anushka Shetty to give her hundred percent and to focus only on Baahubali, just like him.

Prabhas Too Postponed His Marriage We all know that Prabhas too dedicated five years of his life only to Baahubali 2.

He Rejected 6000 Girls It is hard to believe but Prabhas rejected at least 6000 marriage proposals while he was shooting for Baahubali.

Are Prabhas & Anushka Dating? Rumours are rife that Prabhas is dating his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty.

Or Are They Just Friends? Prabhas and Anushka share a warm camaraderie in real life too. They have always maintained their relationship through the years despite the rumours.

Prabhas Wants Anushka For Saaho? Well, some say there is no smoke without fire. If recent reports are anything to go by then it was Prabhas, who recommended Anushka Shetty's name for Saaho.

Their First Film Was.. Their first film together was Billa which was eight years ago in 2009. Later, the two worked together in Mirchi.

When Fans Went Crazy Fans went crazy after seeing their amazing chemistry in Mirchi and after Baahubali it seems that Prabhas and Anushka have mastered this art.



What say readers?