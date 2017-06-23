 »   »   » IS THAT A SMART MOVE? Did Sara Ali Khan Turn Down Karan Johar's Film Because Of This Reason?

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut has been a hot topic of discussion. The star kid was rumoured of bagging a big break in a Karan Johar film but things didn't materialize and we hear that her mother Amrita Singh is the reason.

Read on to know what made Sara turn down KJo's movie...

Bebo Wanted Sara To Make Her Bollywood Debut With This Film As per a DNA report, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished to see Sara work with Karan first. But Amrita Singh Was Adamant One hears that Amrita was adamant that her daughter will be debuting under Ekta's home banner as they both are close friends. The Reason Behind Amrita's Behaviour Amrita after her divorce with Saif Ali Khan went on to work in Ekta Kapoor's show Kkavyanjali and also starred in her home production A Flying Jatt which released year. She Gave All Of Sara's Dates To Ekta Sara had almost signed KJo's film but Amrita pulled out of the deal and gave her dates to Ekta. Sara's Loss Is Jhanvi Kapoor's Gain Trade pundits revealed that Sara might have lost a big chance of her big debut by choosing to work with Ekta Kapoor first. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Jhanvi might make her debut in Student of the Year 2 or Sairat's Hindi remake, both the films are Karan Johar production. It's Kedarnath For Sara Ali Khan Instead After turning down KJo's film, Sara Ali Khan is all set to sashay into Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath which will be helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ekta Kapoor. But There's No Rivalry Between Sara Ali Khan And Jhanvi Kapoor Despite the big rivalry created between Sara and Jhanvi even before their debut, the stunning ladies bond very well and are often spotted together.

For those who think that Bollywood is all about catfights, Sara and Jhanvi's friendship comes across as a refreshing change. What do you have to say, folks?