Psst! Did Taapsee Pannu Just Drop A HINT About Playing An Undercover Agent Once Again?
Taapsee Pannu's last film Naam Shabana may have failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office but the spunky actress did win rave reviews for her powerful act.
Now if the latest buzz is to believed then the actress might slip into the role of an undercover agent once again. Here's what we recently heard...Ahem, ahem! Do we hear an official announcement happening soon?
Taapsee In The Cinematic Adapation Of Shiv Aroor's Operation Jinnah
As per a Mid-day report, rumour has it that Taapsee has been cast in the cinematic adaptation of Shiv Aroor's bestseller, 'Operation Jinnah'.
What's The Book All About?
The book, chronicling events in Kashmir, Delhi and New York, is based on a Kashmiri woman being abducted by Pakistani terrorists.
Taapsee Approached To Play The Lead
The tabloid further quoted an insider as saying, "A major film studio has approached Aroor as well as the publisher to secure rights to the story. It has also reached out to Taapsee to play the lead.
She was the top contender for the part since she has done two action films."
She Has Verbally Committed To The Film
Rumours suggest that Taapsee has verbally committed to the project and is yet to sign the papers.
Folks, what do you think about this? Excited to watch Taapsee go undercover once again?