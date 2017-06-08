 »   »   » Psst! Did Taapsee Pannu Just Drop A HINT About Playing An Undercover Agent Once Again?

Taapsee Pannu's last film Naam Shabana may have failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office but the spunky actress did win rave reviews for her powerful act.

Now if the latest buzz is to believed then the actress might slip into the role of an undercover agent once again. Here's what we recently heard...Ahem, ahem! Do we hear an official announcement happening soon?

Taapsee In The Cinematic Adapation Of Shiv Aroor's Operation Jinnah As per a Mid-day report, rumour has it that Taapsee has been cast in the cinematic adaptation of Shiv Aroor's bestseller, 'Operation Jinnah'. What's The Book All About? The book, chronicling events in Kashmir, Delhi and New York, is based on a Kashmiri woman being abducted by Pakistani terrorists. Taapsee Approached To Play The Lead The tabloid further quoted an insider as saying, "A major film studio has approached Aroor as well as the publisher to secure rights to the story. It has also reached out to Taapsee to play the lead. She was the top contender for the part since she has done two action films." She Has Verbally Committed To The Film Rumours suggest that Taapsee has verbally committed to the project and is yet to sign the papers. Did Taapsee Just Drop A Major Hint About Doing The Film? Interestingly, a Twitter user recently pointed out that the model on Aroor's book cover bears an uncanny resemblance to Taapsee. The actress responded by dropping a hint saying, "Since the poster is ready, can we start making the movie now?"

Folks, what do you think about this? Excited to watch Taapsee go undercover once again?