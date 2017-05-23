 »   »   » Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff On The Verge Of Break-up! Nidhhi Agerwal Is To Be Blamed?

Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff On The Verge Of Break-up! Nidhhi Agerwal Is To Be Blamed?

Rumours are doing the rounds that Disha Patani is not happy with the friendship brewing between Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal and their relationship might be in turmoil.

It looks like a break-up is right around the corner as speculations are rife that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's relationship is in a turmoil and the reason behind it is none other than Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal.

Nidhhi and Tiger have become good friends and this hasn't gone down well with Disha. So much so, that she ended up walking into the sets uninvited just to keep a tab on the duo, revealed a source from Spotboye. So, is possessiveness going to poison their alleged relationship? We hope not!

Troubled Waters?

Reports are doing the rounds that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's relationship is in troubled waters.

Nidhhi Agerwal

It is reported that Disha Patani is not happy with Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal's closeness.

Munna Michael

Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal are shooting for the movie Munna Michael.

Friendship & Closeness

During the shoot of the film, Nidhhi and Tiger ended up having a good equation.

Eyes On You!

Disha Patani walked into the sets uninvited to keep a check on Tiger and Nidhhi.

Be Cool!

Will Disha Patani's possessiveness pose as a threat to their alleged relationship? We certainly hope it doesn't!

Unique Disha

Disha Patani is now a growing star in the Bollywood film industry and her style is unique!

Beautiful Disha Patani

Disha sets her own trends and has the ability to look drop dead gorgeous in anything she wears!

Are They Or Not?

Both Disha and Tiger have not made their relationship public yet, but fans think otherwise!

Live Well, Live Free

We hope whatever the matter is, Disha and Tiger will live happily ever after together.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 10:51 [IST]
