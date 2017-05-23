 »   »   » Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff On The Verge Of Break-up! Nidhhi Agerwal Is To Be Blamed?

It looks like a break-up is right around the corner as
speculations are rife that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's
relationship is in a turmoil and the reason behind it is none other
than Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal.
Nidhhi and Tiger have become good friends and this hasn't gone
down well with Disha. So much so, that she ended up walking into
the sets uninvited just to keep a tab on the duo, revealed a source
from Spotboye. So, is possessiveness going to poison their alleged
relationship? We hope not!
Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 10:51 [IST]
