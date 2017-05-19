 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan Wants To Win Back Sussanne Khan? Gifts Her A Plush New Apartment To Get Closer?

Hrithik Roshan Wants To Win Back Sussanne Khan? Gifts Her A Plush New Apartment To Get Closer?

Hrithik Roshan gifts Sussanne Khan a plush new apartment and raises doubts that he wants to win her back. The apartment is just 15 minutes away from his own residence.

Despite being separated for 2 years now, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan meet up quite often and their bond remains the same! Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying that Hrithik gifted a plush new apartment to Sussanne and his kids which is just 15 minutes away from his house.

"Even after they went their separate ways, Hrithik's prime concern has been the welfare of his ex-wife and their two sons. The apartment he has bought for her is located in upper Juhu, about 15 minutes away from his own residence. His parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, live close by too, as do Sussanne's parents, Sanjay and Zarine Khan," said the source.

Taking Good Care!

Despite being divorced, Hrithik and Sussanne meet up often and are taking good care of their children.

Responsible Parents

Hrithik and Sussanne are responsible parents and are not letting their children feel the impact of their divorce.

Custody Of The Kids

Sussanne Khan has won the custody of the kids and the court also gave Hrithik Roshan full rights to visit them whenever he wants.

A Strong Bond!

Even after their divorce, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's bond remains the same.

Kaabil

During the release of Kaabil, Sussanne Khan came out and supported the movie during the promotions.

Hrithik-Sussanne-Yami

Sussanne also attended the special screening of Kaabil along with Hrithik and Yami.

Very Supportive

Even after their divorce, Sussanne and Hrithik have been very supportive of each other.

Plush New Apartment

It is reported that Hrithik has gifted his ex-wife Sussanne Khan a plush new apartment in Juhu.

Hrithik-Sussanne

The new apartment is very close by to Hrithik Roshan's residence.

Winning Her Back?

Well, if Hrithik Roshan is really planning to win her back, we wish him the best for it!

