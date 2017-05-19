 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan Wants To Win Back Sussanne Khan? Gifts Her A Plush New Apartment To Get Closer?

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Despite being separated for 2 years now, Hrithik Roshan and
Sussanne Khan meet up quite often and their bond remains the same!
Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying that Hrithik gifted a plush
new apartment to Sussanne and his kids which is just 15 minutes
away from his house.
"Even after they went their separate ways, Hrithik's prime
concern has been the welfare of his ex-wife and their two sons. The
apartment he has bought for her is located in upper Juhu, about 15
minutes away from his own residence. His parents, Rakesh and Pinkie
Roshan, live close by too, as do Sussanne's parents, Sanjay and
Zarine Khan," said the source.
Taking Good Care!
Despite being divorced, Hrithik and Sussanne meet up often and
are taking good care of their children.
Responsible Parents
Hrithik and Sussanne are responsible parents and are not letting
their children feel the impact of their divorce.
Custody Of The Kids
Sussanne Khan has won the custody of the kids and the court also
gave Hrithik Roshan full rights to visit them whenever he
wants.
A Strong Bond!
Even after their divorce, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's
bond remains the same.
Kaabil
During the release of Kaabil, Sussanne Khan came out and
supported the movie during the promotions.
Hrithik-Sussanne-Yami
Sussanne also attended the special screening of Kaabil along
with Hrithik and Yami.
Very Supportive
Even after their divorce, Sussanne and Hrithik have been very
supportive of each other.
Plush New Apartment
It is reported that Hrithik has gifted his ex-wife Sussanne Khan
a plush new apartment in Juhu.
Hrithik-Sussanne
The new apartment is very close by to Hrithik Roshan's
residence.
Winning Her Back?
Well, if Hrithik Roshan is really planning to win her back, we
wish him the best for it!
