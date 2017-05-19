 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan Wants To Win Back Sussanne Khan? Gifts Her A Plush New Apartment To Get Closer?

Despite being separated for 2 years now, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan meet up quite often and their bond remains the same! Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying that Hrithik gifted a plush new apartment to Sussanne and his kids which is just 15 minutes away from his house.

"Even after they went their separate ways, Hrithik's prime concern has been the welfare of his ex-wife and their two sons. The apartment he has bought for her is located in upper Juhu, about 15 minutes away from his own residence. His parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, live close by too, as do Sussanne's parents, Sanjay and Zarine Khan," said the source.