INSIDE DETAILS! What Is Baahubali Actor Prabhas Doing In The US; Who Is He Hiding From?

Read what Prabhas is doing in the US these days and why he is hiding.

By:
Prabhas dedicated five years of his life to SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali. The film has broken all the records worldwide and has created history.

We all know that Prabhas has taken a break after the mammoth success of the movie and is in the US these days. But do you know what the actor is doing there and why he is hiding. Scroll down for more.

His Trip Was Pre-Planned

A source close to the actor revealed to India.com, "His trip to the US was pre-planned. Everyone from team Baahubali knew of this.''

He Wanted To Leave Earlier But...

''He in fact wanted to leave earlier but couldn't due to film's promotions all over the country.''

He Will Start Shooting For Saaho Soon

''The fact that he will start shooting for his next film Saaho in the US next month onwards made it a viable option for a vacation."

Prabhas Knows He Can't Roam Around Freely

"Prabhas is well aware that while it was possible for him to roam around in public without his guards on earlier, it may no more be possible post the success of Baahubali."

All Thanks To Baahubali 2

''Baahubali 2 has been receiving so much love and attention from all quarters that it will be difficult for Prabhas to go unnoticed.''

He Is Having A Great Time

"He is having a great time doing all the things that he had planned. He has been visiting his favourite places, cafés and restaurants, meeting his friends.''

He Is Roaming Around In Disguise

''The only difference is, he is roaming around in disguise."

Here Is How...

''Prabhas has his hood on or he has been wearing a bandana or a cap to go unnoticed.''

This Is The Last Thing He Wants To Do

''Apart from being a very shy person, he is also on his downtime and attracting unnecessary attention will be the last thing he'd want to do.''

