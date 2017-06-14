 »   »   » NO END TO COLD WAR! Is Akshay Kumar Still UPSET With Katrina Kaif For This Reason?

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif worked together in several films which include Namastey London, Singh Is King and others. They were one of the most successful jodi's onscreen.

Until suddenly they stopped doing films together leaving everyone surprised. Word was that all isn't well between the two stars. On the other hand, the grapevine is now abuzz that the Khiladi Khiladi has refused to cast her in one of her upcoming films.

It Was Katrina Who Initially Refused To Work With Akshay As per a report in india.com, years back when Katrina was on the peak of her career and was basking in the glory of success, she reportedly refused to work alongside Akshay in few of his films, which didn't go down well with him. They Even Had A Tiff As per media reports, this even led to a tiff between Akki and Katrina. Cold War Between Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif It looks like the cold war between Katrina and Akshay has still not ended and Akshay is in no mood to work with her. Akshay Doesn't Want To Cast Katrina Kaif In This Film Rumour has it that Akshay has refused to cast Katrina as the leading lady in Namastey London. Parineeti Chopra Is A Strong Contender For The Film Speculations are rife that the makers might bring Parineeti Chopra onboard for the film. But Katrina Still Feels That She And Akshay Make The Best Pair Onscreen In the past, Kat was quoted saying to a leading daily, "I think Akshay and I make the best pair ever! It may be politically incorrect to say this, but it's a fact! We have given some big hits together. I would love to do another great film with him.''

Will Akshay forgive and forget? Will he reunite with Katrina for a film in the future? Guess only time has an answer to that!