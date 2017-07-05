 »   »   »  NO MORE SINGLE! Is Huma Qureshi's Brother Saqib Saleem DATING This Girl?

Saqib Saleem may not have had a flying career in Bollywood but it looks like things are quite bright when it comes to his personal space.

If the latest grapevine is to be believed then the handsome boy is no more single! Did we just hear few hearts breaking? Well, for those who are inquisitive to know who is the lucky girl, here's the deets...

Her Name Is Swati Trivedi As per a Spotboye report, Saqib is dating a supervising scriptwriter, Swati Trivedi, who has freelanced with big production houses like Excel Entertainment, Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films. Buzz is that they first met on the sets of Saqib's debut film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge in 2011. They Eventually Started Off As Friends The report suggests that eventually Saqib and Swati started off as friends but fell for each other with time. While both of them are yet to make their relationship public,one hears that gradually Saqib has started acknowledging his relationship with Swati among close friends. Saqib's Lovey-Dovey Post For Swati On Swati's birthday, Saqib had posted this adorable picture and captioned it as, "Happy bday to the Gillian michaels of my life!! You are the fittest girl I know ..The transformation you have had over the years has been inspirational!! Thank you fr just being there in my life !! You make me a better version of me !! And I promise next time there ll be no chocolate cake and only pineapple cake!! 😂.. love you to the moon and back!! #therockofmylife When Saqib Was Linked With Taapsee Pannu Sometime back there was a buzz about Saqib's growing closeness to Taapsee Pannu with whom he had teamed up for a music video. The duo are also starring together in a film called Makhna. Did Saqib's Link-Up Rumours Upset Swati? When Saqib was asked about it, he had refuted all these rumours and was quoted saying, " I am not dating her yaar. Few people have asked me this question and this is what I keep telling them. Taapsee is my dearest friend, and there is nothing more than that." Did Saqib's Link-Up Rumours Upset Swati? The Spotboye report further reads that Saqib's lady love, Swati was upset with these link-up reports and that's when he decided to be a little vocal about his relationship status in public and friends.

Well, we are now waiting for the lovebirds to make some official announcement soon! *winks*