MOVE GONE WRONG! Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali Not Happy With Deepika Padukone's Recent BOLD Photoshoot?
Deepika Padukone recently became a victim of social media trolling after doing a bold photoshoot for a leading magazine. The actress was heavily slammed for her choice of outfit and had her social media page flooded with hateful comments.
And now we hear that 'Padmavati' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali too is quite concerned for his leading daily. Buzz is that Deepika's photoshoot hasn't gone down well with him.
Read on to know more deets...
Deepika Finds Herself In Her Controversy
Deepika's steamy pictures from the photoshoot were all over the internet. However, she found herself caught in a controversy after those photos touched the wrong nerve with people slamming her left, right and centre for her choice of clothes.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Not Happy With Her Choices
One hears that now her 'Padmavati' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is apparently not happy with her choices.
Here's What SLB Feels About Deepika's Photoshoot
A Deccan Chronicle quoted a source saying, "Deepika is essaying the role of a historical character, a Rani (queen) in ‘Padmavati' and to pose for steamy photoshoots right before the release of the film, is unacceptable to him (Sanjay Leela Bhansali).
SLB Doesn't Want To Take A Risk
The daily further quoted a source saying, "He feels the pictures could rub people the wrong way. After what has happened in the past, he just cannot afford to risk it all for the third time."
When Padmavati Was In News For Wrong Reasons
Padmavati has already hit several controversies ever since it was announced.
The movie set was also vandalised on two occasions- once in Jaipur and other in Kolhapur by the Karni Sena members who accused the filmmaker of distorting the facts and showing Padmavati in a bad light.
A Stellar Cast
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus is one of the most awaited films of this year for its stellar cast comprising of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. The film is slated to release on 17th November, 2017.