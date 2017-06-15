 »   »   » MOVE GONE WRONG! Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali Not Happy With Deepika Padukone's Recent BOLD Photoshoot?

Deepika Padukone recently became a victim of social media trolling after doing a bold photoshoot for a leading magazine. The actress was heavily slammed for her choice of outfit and had her social media page flooded with hateful comments.

And now we hear that 'Padmavati' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali too is quite concerned for his leading daily. Buzz is that Deepika's photoshoot hasn't gone down well with him.



Read on to know more deets...

