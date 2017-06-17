 »   »   » Psst! Is Jannat Actress Sonal Chauhan DATING This Star Kid?

Psst! Is Jannat Actress Sonal Chauhan DATING This Star Kid?

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Does the name Sonal Chauhan ring a bell? Nopes? Well, remember the actress who played Emraan Hashmi's lady love in Jannat? Yes, we are talking about that pretty damsel!

One hears that the lady is currently painting the town red with a star kid and there are murmurs about new-found love between them. Read on to know more...

 

Sonal's Growing Friendship With Abhimanyu Dassani

Sonal's Growing Friendship With Abhimanyu Dassani

As per a Spotboye report, Sonal and Abhimanyu Dassani, son of 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani have been spotted hanging out in Mumbai's party hotspots.

Here's How They Met

Here's How They Met

The report further suggests that Sonal and Abhimanyu were introduced to each other a year ago and since then the twosome have often been seen spending time with each other.

What's Brewing?

What's Brewing?

It is said that Abhimanyu celebrated his birthday with Sonal and his close friends in February and then the two headed out to the Justin Bieber concert together too.

Abhimanyu's Bollywood Debut

Abhimanyu's Bollywood Debut

Meanwhile, the hottie is all set to make his Bollywood debut with an Anurag Kashyap production. He has been signed for 'Peddlers' director Vasan Balan's next called Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota which is touted to be a quirky action comedy.

Sonal's Past Link-ups

Sonal's Past Link-ups

In the past, Sonal has been linked with Neil Nitin Mukesh and Siddharth Mallya. Recently she was also spotted partying hard with Arbaaz Khan on her birthday which set several tongues wagging in the tinsel town. Meanwhile Sonal is quite discreet about her personal life.

Watch out this space for the hottest scoops from the industry!

Sonal Chauhan
Read more about: sonal chauhan, abhimanyu dassani
Other articles published on Jun 17, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos