 »   »   » Psst! Is Jannat Actress Sonal Chauhan DATING This Star Kid?

Does the name Sonal Chauhan ring a bell? Nopes? Well, remember the actress who played Emraan Hashmi's lady love in Jannat? Yes, we are talking about that pretty damsel!

One hears that the lady is currently painting the town red with a star kid and there are murmurs about new-found love between them. Read on to know more...

Sonal's Growing Friendship With Abhimanyu Dassani As per a Spotboye report, Sonal and Abhimanyu Dassani, son of 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani have been spotted hanging out in Mumbai's party hotspots. Here's How They Met The report further suggests that Sonal and Abhimanyu were introduced to each other a year ago and since then the twosome have often been seen spending time with each other. What's Brewing? It is said that Abhimanyu celebrated his birthday with Sonal and his close friends in February and then the two headed out to the Justin Bieber concert together too. Abhimanyu's Bollywood Debut Meanwhile, the hottie is all set to make his Bollywood debut with an Anurag Kashyap production. He has been signed for 'Peddlers' director Vasan Balan's next called Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota which is touted to be a quirky action comedy. Sonal's Past Link-ups In the past, Sonal has been linked with Neil Nitin Mukesh and Siddharth Mallya. Recently she was also spotted partying hard with Arbaaz Khan on her birthday which set several tongues wagging in the tinsel town. Meanwhile Sonal is quite discreet about her personal life.

Watch out this space for the hottest scoops from the industry!