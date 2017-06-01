 »   »   » WHEN LOVE HURTS! Is Tiger Shroff UPSET With Disha Patani For Being Too Possessive About Him?

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are yet to acknowledge their relationship before the world. But if the latest reports are to be believed then there's already trouble in the paradise.

One hears that the 'Munna Michael' actor is quite upset with his rumoured girlfriend. Read on to know what's the reason...

Tiger Shroff Unhappy With Disha's Possessive Nature Rumours suggest that Tiger isn't pleased with his alleged ladylove as she is being too possessive these days. It is even heard that he has asked her to take a chill-pill and concentrate on her work instead. Is Disha Acting Too Pricey? Recently there were reports doing the rounds that post the sucess of her debut film 'M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story' and featuring in 'Kung Fu Yoga', Disha has some starry demands when it comes to her co-stars. Disha Wants Only Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan Or Tiger Shroff As Her Co-stars A leading daily had earlier quoted an insider from the industry saying, "When filmmakers approach her with scripts, she tells them outright that she will be interested only if the hero is either Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan or Tiger Shroff, if not, she doesn't even want to hear the script." The Actress Only Wants To Audition For Leading Roles Apparently, Disha has been driving her image management agency and managers up the wall by refusing to audition for parts that don't feature her as the leading lady. Is Her Relationship With Tiger Shroff In Trouble? One hears that Disha isn't quite pleased with Tiger's growing fondness for his Munna Michael co-star Nidhhi Aggerwal.

We just hope that Disha pays a heed to Tiger's advice so that it's her work which makes the noise and not her personal life!