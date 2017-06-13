 »   »   » HOT SCOOP! Jhanvi Kapoor Desperate To Get In Touch With Ranbir Kapoor; Is He Interested Too?

Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor has a huge crush on the Kapoor scion Ranbir Kapoor. And it seems that she can do anything to get his attention.

Jhanvi Kapoor is so crazy about Ranbir Kapoor that she shocked everyone with her behaviour at a recent party. And what about Ranbir Kapoor? Is he also interested in Jhanvi? Scroll down to know the answer.

When Ranbir Kapoor Greeted Jhanvi At KJo's Party According to a web portal, ''Ranbir Kapoor greeted the young star kid at the birthday bash of Karan Johar.'' Jhanvi Could Not Stop Blushing ''When she saw Ranbir Kapoor she just couldn't stop blushing.'' She Made It So Evident ''In fact, she made it so evident that everyone at the party started talking about it.'' Jhanvi Followed Him Everywhere ''Ranbir was busy chatting up with other guests, Jhanvi followed him wherever he went.'' Ranbir Was Left Embarrassed Ranbir Kapoor was left embarrassed at Karan Johar's party because of Jhanvi Kapoor's strange behaviour. We Don't Blame Jhanvi Ranbir Kapoor is so hot that any girl can go week in the knees after seeing him. Is Ranbir Dating Anyone? After his break up with Katrina Kaif, many stories about Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured affair came but none of them were true. Ranbir's Marriage It was also reported that the actor would soon tie the knot with a girl of his mother's choice. Alas! These stories were also fake.

On a related note, Ranbir Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor will definitely look good together on-screen. Bollywood directors, are you listening?

