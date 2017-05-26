Jhanvi Kapoor Tried To Seek Ranbir Kapoor’s Attention At Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash?
By: Vinod Dsouza
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Karan Johar's birthday bash was attended by the who's who of town and insiders at the party revealed juicy gossips about stars and their kids that'll keep you hooked for more.
It is reported that Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor tried her best to seek Ranbir Kapoor's attention at KJO's party but Ranbir didn't bother and was busy chatting with Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur. Well, we wonder what Jhanvi is up to!
Who's Right?
We assume Jhanvi was just trying to talk to Ranbir and the insiders got it all wrong? You never know!
Busy Chatting
Ranbir Kapoor was busy chatting with Anushka Sharma & Aditya Roy Kapur and failed to notice Jhanvi Kapoor.
Bollywood Debut?
Jhanvi Kapoor will sooner or later enter Bollywood and talks have been on since a year.
Read more about: ranbir kapoor
Other articles published on May 26, 2017