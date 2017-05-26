 »   »   » Jhanvi Kapoor Tried To Seek Ranbir Kapoor’s Attention At Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash?

Jhanvi Kapoor Tried To Seek Ranbir Kapoor’s Attention At Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash?

By:
Karan Johar's birthday bash was attended by the who's who of town and insiders at the party revealed juicy gossips about stars and their kids that'll keep you hooked for more.

It is reported that Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor tried her best to seek Ranbir Kapoor's attention at KJO's party but Ranbir didn't bother and was busy chatting with Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur. Well, we wonder what Jhanvi is up to!

