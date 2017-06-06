 »   »   » THEN WHY THE DATING DRAMA? Jhanvi Kapoor UNCOMFORTABLE In Shahid Kapoor's Brother Ishaan's Company

There are many rumours about Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor dating Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar. The two have been signed for the remake of the Marathi film Sairat.

But are they really in love with each other or is there any hidden agenda behind these stories? Well, let's find out.

They Have Been Told To Spend Time Together According to Bollywood Life, ''The young actors have been told to spend time with each other and get to know each other well as they have to play lovers in the film.'' Jhanvi & Ishaan Should Be Comfortable Together ''The makers want the newbies to get comfortable with each other as they want that to translate on the screen.'' Jhanvi Is Reserved "Jhanvi is reserved like her mom and has not opened up to Ishaan, who has a fun vibe.The duo have been told to go out in public together and gain visibility as a pair.'' Jhanvi Did Not Even Interact With Ishaan ''On the few occasions that they went out, Jhanvi did not make an effort to interact with Ishaan.'' She Didn't Even Say Hello ''At the movie screening that they attended together - a special trial of Baywatch - friends of the two newbies say, Jhanvi didn't even say hello to Ishaan.'' Both Stick To Separate Corners ''One feels bad for Ishaan as he comes with his friends and she with hers and both stick to separate corners at the movie halls and parties.'' Ishaan Tried To Talk But... ''He has tried to break ice, but Jhanvi is taking time to open up." Sridevi Wanted Jhanvi To Make Her Debut With A Big Star ''Sridevi wanted her daughter to make her debut with an established actor and a successful director.'' Sridevi Had Called Karan Johar "It was Sridevi who called Karan last year and said she wanted him to give as big a launch to Jhanvi as he had given Alia Bhatt." But.. ''But she is not protesting as they are keen that Jhanvi is launched by Dharma Productions.''

On a related note, according to a daily, ''Shahid Kapoor has told Ishaan to keep his love life away from the media glare as it may create a certain kind of public image for him.''

