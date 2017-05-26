 »   »   » Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash INSIDE GOSSIP: Shahrukh-Gauri Khan’s STRANGE BEHAVIOUR & Much More

Yesterday (May 25, 2017) night, who's who of Bollywood attended the birthday bash of Karan Johar and we know that you are eager to know what happened at his party when so many celebs were spotted under one roof!

Among others, it was Shahrukh-Gauri Khan's strange behaviour that grabbed everyone's eyeballs. What did they do? Read on to know in detail about them as well the other celebs..

SRK-Gauri Refused To Be Clicked Together According to Pinkvilla, much to everyone's surprise, Shahrukh and Gauri Khan politely refused to be clicked together. Apparently the duo was also seen arriving separately at the do and it gave enough fodder to the gossipmongers. Katrina & Ranbir Under One Roof It's been a long time since we have caught Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor partying together under one roof. But yesterday night was bit different. However, Ranbir was spotted arriving with Arjun Kapoor and Akash Ambani. Katrina + Deepika + Ranbir = A Dangerous Trio While, we have spotted Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone together under one roof earlier. Ranbir Kapoor in the presence of both his ex-girlfriends, Deepika and Katrina, was quite a rare sight. Aishwarya Was The Last To Leave Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stayed at Karan Johar's residence till the wee hours of the morning and had a blast at KJo's birthday bash Sonam Was First To Leave On one side, Aishwarya left the venue quite late, it was Sonam Kapoor who didn't seem to enjoy the birthday bash of KJo's much and was leaving the party quite early. Varun Arrived With GF Natasha Varun Dhawan, who often avoids questions about his relationship with Natasha Dalal, was seen arriving at the party with her and paps went ‘click click click.' Sid-Alia Made Us Go ‘Aww’ From pat few months, there was hardly any event/party/award, where Alia and Sidharth chose not to arrive together. Yesterday's birthday bash was no different and the lovebirds were spotted arriving and leaving together from the star-studded party. Aamir-SRK Chit Chat According to the same entertainment portal, Aamir left the party fifteen minutes after Shahrukh Khan's entry but managed to have a quick chat with him before leaving. Kareena & Ranveer’s Absence At The Party Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan or Ranveer Singh, both the celebs share a very special bond with KJo. We wonder why these two chose to skip Karan's birthday bash. Clash Between The Locals And Bodyguards The same entertainment portal was also quoted as saying, "A tiff broke out between bodyguards and the locals. So much so that police had to be summoned to control the situation. Akshay Kumar, whose bodyguard was also caught up in the tiff, decided to get off his car and walk to the venue."

No need to fret readers! After all 'bade bade partiyon mei, aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti haiinn'.