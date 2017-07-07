 »   »   » OMG! Kareena Kapoor Khan Pays A HEFTY AMOUNT To Keep Taimur Ali Khan Protected From The Evil Eyes!

We all know that transgenders hold a special place when it comes to a wedding or arrival of a newborn baby. They visit that particular home, where the baby is born and bless the baby so that the baby stays protected from the evil eye.

We hear like other people, Kareena Kapoor Khan paid a hefty amount to the transgender community to bless the apple of her eyes, Taimur Ali Khan. Wanna know how much? Read on to know!

Can you Guess The Amount? According to Bollywoodlife, Kareena Kapoor Khan paid a good amount of Rs 51,000 to the transgenders community, whoarrived to bless Taimur. However, we're not at all surprised. After all, anything for 'chote nawaab'. On That Note, Check Out The Recent Pics Of Taimur I If this super adorable picture of Taimur enjoying swing ride, doesn't make you say 'aww', we don't know what will! Cuteness Overload The cuteness of Taimur Ali Khan is totally unmatched and no wonder why, everybody go gaga to get his glimpse. Born To Be A Superstar! Fans are already predicting that is going to be a Superstar and we have no doubt in that! Twinning With His Mommy When Taimur was spotted twinning with his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and we couldn't stop ourselves gushing over their pictures. Who Can Forget This Picture? This picture will always be one of our favourite pictures from Taimur's gallery and no need to explain why. Chote Nawaab Will Lead A Normal Life Ever since Taimur has come into the life of Kareena & Saif, the couple has always mentioned that they won't givea special treatment to Taimur and will let him lead a normal life. Isn't That Sweet? In fact, unlike other B-town parents, Kareena & Saif never stopped the media from clicking Taimur's pictures.

Like his parents, we also wish Taimur always stays blessed and protected.